Bears riding rejuvenated defense to top of NFC North

» I'm still not sure what to make of the Jaguars. Sure, they've won two games in a row, scoring 30-plus points in each. Sure, their 3-2 record puts them very much in contention in the surprisingly competitive AFC South. But on Sunday, they won a game they easily could have lost. Given that the opponent was lowly Buffalo, it seems to say less about Jacksonville's resilience than it does about the ineptitude of the 0-5 Bills. In fact, several hours after the game, a frustrated member of the Bills' front office shook his head while lamenting the fact that the team allowed itself to be beaten by Jaguars quarterback David Garrard.