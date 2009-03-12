Bears retain CB Hamilton on one-year contract

Published: Mar 12, 2009 at 10:24 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears re-signed cornerback Marcus Hamilton to a one-year contract Thursday.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Drafted in the seventh round by Tampa Bay in 2007, Hamilton spent his rookie year on the practice squad and appeared in one game with the Buccaneers last season before they waived him. The Bears then claimed Hamilton on Sept. 23, and he was credited with six tackles -- five solo -- in eight games.

Hamilton was an exclusive-rights free agent.

