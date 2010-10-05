Bears release one-time sensation Anderson, sign DE Grant

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have terminated the contract of defensive end Mark Anderson, who four years ago made a rookie team-record 12 sacks.

Wanted: Pass protection

Mike Martz's offense is creative and gains yards in big chunks given one key aspect: pass protection.

The Bears on Tuesday signed veteran defensive end Charles Grant, who was cut by the New Orleans Saints in March and released by the Miami Dolphins last month before playing in two games with Omaha of the United Football League.

Grant, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears, started 16 games for the Saints last season before an arm injury forced him to miss the playoffs.

Anderson, a fifth-round draft pick in 2006, was a pass-rushing sensation in his first season, but he never developed into the player the Bears expected after that fast beginning.

Grant originally was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He has 47 sacks in 118 career games, including 106 starts.

