Bears release one-time sensation Anderson, sign DE Grant

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have terminated the contract of defensive end Mark Anderson, who four years ago made a rookie team-record 12 sacks.
The Bears on Tuesday signed veteran defensive end Charles Grant, who was cut by the New Orleans Saints in March and released by the Miami Dolphins last month before playing in two games with Omaha of the United Football League.
Anderson, a fifth-round draft pick in 2006, was a pass-rushing sensation in his first season, but he never developed into the player the Bears expected after that fast beginning.
