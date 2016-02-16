Bears release offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod

The league's transaction wire noted that Bushrod, 31, failed his physical, ending his time with Chicago just three years after signing a $35.965 million deal with $22.5 million in guarantees. He'll cost the Bears $4.4 million in dead money, but cutting Bushrod saves the team $4.3 million off the salary cap, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.
"We thank Jermon for his contributions to the Bears," general manager Ryan Pace said in a statement. "I have so much respect for how he carries himself on and off the field. He was a locker room leader and contributor in helping the younger players on our team grow. We wish him and his family the best as they move forward."
A fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2007, Bushrod was replaced by Charles Leno after suffering an early season concussion and shoulder injury. He never found his way back with the first-stringers after starting 30 games over the previous two seasons. While Leno wasn't perfect, he kept the role over Bushrod, who played just 238 snaps all year.
Mike Garafolo of FOX Sports reported that Bushrod's failed physical was related to the surgery, which could require surgery. Once healthy, he's bound to find work at a reduced cost.