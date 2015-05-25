Around the NFL

Bears release McDonald after domestic violence arrest

Published: May 25, 2015 at 09:33 AM

The Chicago Bears have released defensive tackle Ray McDonald in the wake of his latest involvement in a domestic violence incident.

The Bears announced in a brief statement Monday they were cutting ties with McDonald, who was arrested earlier in the day on misdemeanor domestic violence and child endangerment charges, Santa Clara (Calif.) law enforcement officials confirmed to NFL Media.

"We believe in second chances, but when we signed Ray we were very clear what our expectations were if he was to remain a Bear," general manager Ryan Pace said. "He was not able to meet the standard and the decision was made to release him."

According to the police report, officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to a disturbance at McDonald's Santa Clara residence where they learned McDonald "physically assaulted the victim while she was holding a baby." McDonald left the residence before police arrived. He was later located and arrested in San Jose at 7 a.m.

The development is the latest in a career marked with destructive decision making. In December, the 30-year-old was released by the 49ers after being named as a suspect in a prior investigation for sexual assault. McDonald was arrested in August of last year on felony domestic violence charges but played the entire season with the 49ers. The team cited "poor decision making" following his release.

Santa Clara County prosecutors opted not to formally charge McDonald in the August incident. McDonald was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence back in 2010 in addition to the domestic violence and sexual assault charges.

Chicago took a risk in signing the 49ers star who, despite a lack of Pro Bowls, was viewed as one of the best 3-4 defensive ends in the game. Over the past four seasons, he logged 112 tackles and 14 1/2 sacks.

McDonald signed a one-year deal with the Bears worth $1.5 million, though none of the money was guaranteed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys need to surround QB Dak Prescott with weapons to take next step in playoffs

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Wednesday that he thinks that the Cowboys need to "surround" quarterback Dak Prescott with more offensive weapons in order for Dallas to overcome their postseason hurdle.

news

Josh Jacobs hopes to stay with Raiders long term: 'It's definitely a place that I want to be'

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said Thursday that he would like to stay in Las Vegas, saying that "It's definitely a place I want to be," but added that he will keep his options open in case things don't work out that way.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits his team for putting him in position to potentially win his second MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) 'running around like crazy' at practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The only Chiefs player limited in Wednesday's practice, WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) has done everything asked of him so far this week but Thursday's practice will be telling on how ready he will be in Super Bowl LVII, says coach Andy Reid.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds addition of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He is that Energizer Bunny guy'

Throughout Super Bowl week, Kansas City coaches and players have beamed about rookie runner Isiah Pacheco, who's set to play a pivotal role for the Chiefs on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes team has 'good leader' in QB Desmond Ridder

Will the Atlanta Falcons be among those flocking for a franchise signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft? That remains to be seen, but owner Arthur Blank is a believer in 2022 pick Desmond Ridder.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera non-committal to picking up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft's future with the Commanders might have gotten a bit murkier, as head coach Ron Rivera said the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Young's fifth-year option.

news

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited to work and build a relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a year of QB inefficiency with the New York Jets.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22, expected to be ready for training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will most likely begin offseason as Washington's top quarterback

With the Commanders likely looking for a new starter for the 2023 season, head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that second-year quarterback Sam Howell will get the first crack at proving he's worthy of the position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE