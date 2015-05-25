Bears release McDonald after domestic violence arrest

The Chicago Bears have released defensive tackle Ray McDonald in the wake of his latest involvement in a domestic violence incident.
The Bears announced in a brief statement Monday they were cutting ties with McDonald, who was arrested earlier in the day on misdemeanor domestic violence and child endangerment charges, Santa Clara (Calif.) law enforcement officials confirmed to NFL Media.
"We believe in second chances, but when we signed Ray we were very clear what our expectations were if he was to remain a Bear," general manager Ryan Pace said. "He was not able to meet the standard and the decision was made to release him."
According to the police report, officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to a disturbance at McDonald's Santa Clara residence where they learned McDonald "physically assaulted the victim while she was holding a baby." McDonald left the residence before police arrived. He was later located and arrested in San Jose at 7 a.m.
The development is the latest in a career marked with destructive decision making. In December, the 30-year-old was released by the 49ers after being named as a suspect in a prior investigation for sexual assault. McDonald was arrested in August of last year on felony domestic violence charges but played the entire season with the 49ers. The team cited "poor decision making" following his release.
Santa Clara County prosecutors opted not to formally charge McDonald in the August incident. McDonald was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence back in 2010 in addition to the domestic violence and sexual assault charges.
McDonald signed a one-year deal with the Bears worth $1.5 million, though none of the money was guaranteed.