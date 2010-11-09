Bears ready to square off with rival Vikings

Jay Cutler has been sacked 28 times.
(David Drapkin / Associated Press)
The storyline
On the bright side: If the Packers slip up a little, one of these teams might be able to make a push. More realistically: Both could be ushering in new coaching regimes by 2011.
Why you should watch
Jay Cutler and Brett Favre are throwing picks at an alarming rate. Vikings hopeful Sidney Rice can add a vertical threat to the offense now that Randy Moss is gone, again. A win here and the Vikings are flirting with .500, believe it or not.
Did you know?
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has scored a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games against the Bears. ... Minnesota's Jared Allen has 19 sacks in his past 13 division games. ... Bears wide receiver Johnny Knox averages an NFC-high 19.5 yards per catch (min. 25 receptions). ... Chicago's Julius Peppers has a sack in three straight games against Minnesota.