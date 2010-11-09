 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bears ready to square off with rival Vikings

Published: Nov 09, 2010 at 01:47 PM

Jay Cutler has been sacked 28 times.

(David Drapkin / Associated Press)

The storyline
On the bright side: If the Packers slip up a little, one of these teams might be able to make a push. More realistically: Both could be ushering in new coaching regimes by 2011.

Why you should watch
Jay Cutler and Brett Favre are throwing picks at an alarming rate. Vikings hopeful Sidney Rice can add a vertical threat to the offense now that Randy Moss is gone, again. A win here and the Vikings are flirting with .500, believe it or not.

Did you know?
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has scored a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games against the Bears. ... Minnesota's Jared Allen has 19 sacks in his past 13 division games. ... Bears wide receiver Johnny Knox averages an NFC-high 19.5 yards per catch (min. 25 receptions). ... Chicago's Julius Peppers has a sack in three straight games against Minnesota.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson aims to cultivate an 'attacking defense' in Tennessee

During his introductory news conference this week, Titans DC Dennard Wilson said he wants mold an "attacking defense" that struggled to force turnovers in 2023. 
news

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys get 'nasty interior' lineman, would give Tony Pollard 'another shot'

Amid a weekend that included winning MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Micah Parsons delved further into the type of player the Cowboys lacked last season, touched on his own contract status and evaluated Tony Pollard's place as Dallas' RB1.
news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.