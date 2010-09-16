Bears re-sign LB Wilson to fill Hillenmeyer's spot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Rod Wilson to a one-year contract, giving the team more depth at the position with Hunter Hillenmeyer missing for the rest of the season because of a concussion.
A seventh-round draft pick by the Bears in 2005, Wilson appeared in 28 games in 2006 and 2007 and recorded 30 special teams tackles after missing 2005 due to a knee injury. He added 12 tackles on defense as a reserve.
After being waived by the Bears in 2008, Wilson signed with Tampa Bay and appeared in eight contests for the Buccaneers in 2009, recording two special teams tackles.
