Bears re-sign LB Wilson to fill Hillenmeyer's spot

Published: Sep 16, 2010 at 07:36 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Rod Wilson to a one-year contract, giving the team more depth at the position with Hunter Hillenmeyer missing for the rest of the season because of a concussion.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Bears in 2005, Wilson appeared in 28 games in 2006 and 2007 and recorded 30 special teams tackles after missing 2005 due to a knee injury. He added 12 tackles on defense as a reserve.

After being waived by the Bears in 2008, Wilson signed with Tampa Bay and appeared in eight contests for the Buccaneers in 2009, recording two special teams tackles.

He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason but was released after the preseason.

