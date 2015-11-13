Bears RB Matt Forte's knee injury is an MCL sprain

Forte confirmed Friday, via the Chicago Sun-Times, that the injury is an MCL sprain, the "same injury" he had in 2011.
Along with top receiver Alshon Jeffery, Forte is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game versus the Rams after a limited practice on Friday.
Although Forte had accounted for 32.0 percent of the Bears' offense prior to his injury, rookie Jeremy Langford has given the coaching staff a reason to play it cautious this week.
Filling in for Forte, Langford impressed with 142 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches in Chicago's Week 9 victory at San Diego.
"He's dual-purpose," coach John Fox said after the game. "He can catch. The catch he made on the 'go' route -- wide receivers have a tough time on that catch. He's explosive. He can take short runs into longer runs. I thought he had a great night."
If the Bears opt to rest impending free agent Forte for another week, Langford will have another prime opportunity to stake his claim to the 2016 backfield.