NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears got one contract done over the weekend, but not the one most expected.

The Bears handed ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿ a three-year contract extension, worth up to $18.25 million. The deal came as a semi-surprise, not because Cohen didn't deserve a raise, but rather because the contract news we expected out of Halas Hall had to do with ﻿Allen Robinson﻿.

The hubbub surrounding the receiver got all the press while the Bears quietly worked on getting Cohen paid. The running back's deal shouldn't hinder Chicago from paying Robinson if they want to in the coming weeks.

In fact, Cohen suggested he took less to help get Robinson paid.

"Regardless of whether I got mine or not, it's definitely time for him to get his," Cohen said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I even left some money on the plate. I took less so he could get more, so to say. I would definitely love to see my boy get extended. It means a lot to the team."

Whether Cohen left a sizable chunk of cash on the table -- or a responsible agent would allow a running back to do so -- is irrelevant in this case. The notable factor remains Allen's teammates stumping for him to get a new contract.

Cohen and others in the locker room have been at the forefront of pressuring management to lock down Robinson, one of the most underrated offensive weapons in the league. It's no surprise that while talking about his own deal, Cohen continued to campaign for Robinson to get paid.

With the franchise tag at their disposal, Chicago will have Robinson in town beyond this year, but it would behoove the team to get a deal done and keep their top offensive player happy. It'd also please the rest of the locker room.

Related Content

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs
news

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs

Just like you, dear NFL fan, the Baltimore Ravens are giddy about Monday night's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Big numbers and dramatic wins were had by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Both brought home Player of the Week accolades. 
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe) has been ruled out for Week 3 vs. the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jaguars against the Dolphins. It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard. The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing QBs either. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Giants signing RB Devonta Freeman to one-year deal for up to $3M
news

Giants signing RB Devonta Freeman to one-year deal for up to $3M

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿'s long wait to find a new NFL home has reached its conclusion. The Giants are signing the veteran running back, provided testing goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
A general view of SoFi Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to host voting center

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a vote center location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3., according to a joint announcement from the teams, venue, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and California Secretary of State's office Tuesday.
The Seattle Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons to play in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11

Fans will soon be welcomed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The football and soccer venue has been approved to host a limited capacity of spectators beginning Oct. 11.
Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing
news

Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing

Zero NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of Sunday's Week 1 games and last Monday's double-header, according to the latest testing data from the NFL and the NFLPA.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller's Monday night outburst impressive, but not surprising

Darren Waller went from considering life after football to one of the game's emergent stars, and he used the Monday night stage to introduce himself to the world.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs upfield to score on a 76-yard reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 24-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving its MRI machine. Raheem Mostert's latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, Tom Pelissero reports.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL