Bears RB Bell reportedly set to get second start of career

Turns out the insertion of quarterback Josh McCown was just Phase 1 of the Bears' Extreme Makeover: Offense Edition.
A day after the Bears benched ineffective Caleb Hanie for McCown, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday, citing a league source, that third-string running back Kahlil Bell would make the second start of his career as Marion Barber is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a calf injury.
The Bearsofficially listed Barber as doubtful Friday, and to further complicate an already dicey situation, Devin Hester, the Bears' top remaining playmaker, is questionable.
Lovie Smith said, via the Chicago Sun-Times, that he's "concerned" about Barber and Hester, as neither practiced Friday.
Bell has 162 yards on 39 carries this season, while adding a receiving touchdown. Smith told reporters Thursday he was not concerned about Bell's ability to carry the rock against the Packers.
"There are bigger concerns I have, and Kahlil is not one of them," Smith said, via the Tribune. "I vividly remember his first carry he had at Soldier Field (a franchise-rookie record 72-yard run). I see him every day in practice going against our No. 1 defense.
"He can make you miss in the open field. He can run with power inside. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. I'm excited about the opportunity he has."
Barber has not practiced all week after suffering a calf injury last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Packers will be without offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga (knee) and Chad Clifton (hamstring/back).