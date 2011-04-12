Bears-Rams game set to kick off 2011 preseason schedule

Published: Apr 12, 2011 at 08:58 AM

Editor's note: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced July 21 that the Hall of Fame Game has been canceled.

The NFL on Tuesday announced its schedule of nationally televised 2011 preseason games, starting with the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Rams in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, Aug. 7 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET) in Canton, Ohio.

Two emerging teams -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- will be showcased in prime time Friday, Aug. 12 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET).

The Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers will travel to Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 26 (CBS, 8 p.m. ET) for their first nationally televised game since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Exact dates and times for games not shown on national TV will be announced later.

