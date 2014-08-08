Bears' quarterbacks sharp in preseason victory over Eagles

Published: Aug 08, 2014 at 04:44 PM

CHICAGO -- Jay Cutler, Jordan Palmer and Jimmy Clausen threw touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles 34-28 on Friday night in their preseason opener.

The Bears rattled Nick Foles in the early going, intercepting two passes, even though they were missing Jared Allen. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive end and prized free-agent acquisition missed practices this week with his wife giving birth to a girl.

Tight end Martellus Bennett remained suspended by the team for his role in an altercation with cornerback Kyle Fuller at practice Monday. The Bears also were missing right guard Kyle Long (ankle) and right tackle Jordan Mills (foot), but even with several starters out, they had no trouble moving the ball.

