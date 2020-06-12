Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky: 'I still feel like this is my team'

Trubisky could help the Bears win games on the field, or he could do it from the sideline and on the practice field. He'll have a chance to positively contribute regardless, but one job is much different than the other.

Determining which he ultimately owns begins with training camp's quarterback competition, one in which he feels he has a leg up because of his history with the Bears and head coach Matt Nagy.

"I think because it's a small sample size, that advantage goes to me, just because I've been the starter here the last two years," Trubisky said. "These are my guys, my teammates, guys I've built super strong relationships (with) over the last two years. But at the end of the day, it comes down to on-field performance. I think we both know that, the coaches know that and our teammates know that.

"So when it comes down to getting on the field in training camp and competing against our defense, we just want to go out there and be a better offense. I just got to make sure the offense is better when I'm on the field, doing my job to the best I possibly can and making sure I'm giving the Chicago Bears a great chance to win heading into the season."

Trubisky's confidence could have been hurt in recent months when the Bears declined to pick up his fifth-year option. That decision places him at a fork in the road in his still-young career. One path leads to success and establishment as a franchise quarterback, while the other leads to the Land of the Busts -- and not the bronze ones in Canton.

Trubisky is aware of this, saying "I feel like the way I played last year didn't merit that so I wasn't all that surprised." Months after the Bears turned off the televisions inside Halas Hall to insulate their quarterback from outside criticism, they've brought this potential reality to his doorstep. He'll see the threat of losing his job and the resulting disappointment every time his eyes land upon Foles.