Bears QB Justin Fields on passing of Dick Butkus: 'This one's for him tonight'

Chicago was 0-4 heading into Thursday night, but sprang out to a 27-3 lead thanks in part to the play of Fields and receiver DJ Moore. However, the Bears defense also produced some of its best ball of the season -- as it should've with Butkus' memory being celebrated.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, a defensive-minded coach, offered his condolences after the win to Butkus' family and paid homage to a childhood hero.

"My deepest sympathies to them," Eberflus said. "I had several chances to visit with Dick during the time that I've been here, and it's always great talking to him, you know because he's one of my idols growing up being a linebacker. We had some good talks about reading keys and a lot of different things. But again, my condolences to the family for sure there."

The Bears snapped a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak on Thursday.

For all Butkus' individual greatness, his teams struggled mightily and never went to the postseason in his decorated nine-year career. In his final campaign of 1973, Butkus' Bears lost their final six games in a 3-11 campaign -- though he missed most of them due to injury.

Through all weathers, Chicago has bred tough, enduring and resilient players. On Thursday night as the NFL world was mourning Butkus, the Bears honored him.