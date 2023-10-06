Bears QB Justin Fields on passing of Dick Butkus: 'This one's for him tonight'

A model of might and dominance across nine Chicago autumns, Dick Butkus embodied fearsome and brutish play as a true Monster of the Midway.
Perhaps the greatest middle linebacker of them all and a Bears legend for the ages, Butkus died on Thursday -- which was also game day for a previously winless Chicago squad.
An announcement of the 80-year-old's death from the Bears did not come until roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, now the face of the Bears as Butkus once was decades ago, didn't hear about the linebacking great's passing until he saw it emblazoned across the FedEx Field video wall prior to the game.
There was no shortage of inspiration coming into the night for the struggling Bears, but winning one for Butkus became a new rallying cry.
"Bears legend, he'll never be forgotten and we played for him tonight, so this one's for him tonight," Fields said in a Prime Video postgame interview following the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders. "So, glad we got the dub."
Chicago was 0-4 heading into Thursday night, but sprang out to a 27-3 lead thanks in part to the play of Fields and receiver DJ Moore. However, the Bears defense also produced some of its best ball of the season -- as it should've with Butkus' memory being celebrated.
Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, a defensive-minded coach, offered his condolences after the win to Butkus' family and paid homage to a childhood hero.
"My deepest sympathies to them," Eberflus said. "I had several chances to visit with Dick during the time that I've been here, and it's always great talking to him, you know because he's one of my idols growing up being a linebacker. We had some good talks about reading keys and a lot of different things. But again, my condolences to the family for sure there."
The Bears snapped a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak on Thursday.
For all Butkus' individual greatness, his teams struggled mightily and never went to the postseason in his decorated nine-year career. In his final campaign of 1973, Butkus' Bears lost their final six games in a 3-11 campaign -- though he missed most of them due to injury.
Through all weathers, Chicago has bred tough, enduring and resilient players. On Thursday night as the NFL world was mourning Butkus, the Bears honored him.
"We actually found out about it when we saw it on the screen, so me and [Darnell] Mooney, we were talking about it, like 'What?'" Fields recalled. "So we were shocked, but yeah, condolences to his family. I mean, it just means a lot tonight, getting a win, our first win in a long time."