Around the NFL

Bears QB Jay Cutler starts Sunday vs. Raiders

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 04:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 0-3 Chicago Bears plan to start Jay Cutler Sunday against the Oakland Raiders at Soldier Field.

The quarterback's injured hamstring isn't 100 percent, but he is expected to return to the field after missing just one start, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source who has spoken to Cutler. Cutler is active for Sunday's matchup.

Cutler injured his hamstring after throwing a pick-six in Week 2. He missed last week's loss in Seattle and was officially listed as questionable.

Cutler will try to gut it out despite not being full healthy as the Bears try to salvage a win and avoid falling to 0-4, including three home losses.

Facing a banged-up, poor Raiders secondary, Cutler could be in for a good day in the Windy City. Despite his poor reputation among Chicago fans, Cutler at least gives the Bears a fighting chance of moving the ball in the air, if he can get protection against the Raiders' pass rush. Jimmy Clausen certainly wasn't going to provide dynamic plays after going 9-of-17 passing for 63 yards last week.

However, Cutler will be without Alshon Jeffery, who will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. We still expect a lot of Matt Forte -- who Rapoport reports is being shopped -- versus the Raiders. But against the Raiders' front, the Bears will need to pass to win. Cutler at least provides some hope in that realm.

