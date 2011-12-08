Bears QB Cutler says everything 'on track' with thumb rehab

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 05:03 AM

The thought all along in Chicago is that injured quarterback Jay Cutler would have a chance to return before the end of the season after surgery on his right thumb.

Much of the healing process following the Nov. 23 surgery that inserted three screws and two pins to stabilize his right thumb is based on the waiting game. But outside of some possible help from prayers, Cutler is also making some strides on his own.

"We were doing some grip stuff this past week, just trying to get some flexibility and mobility back in there," Cutler told "The Waddle & Silvy Show" on ESPN 1000 Wednesday. "The next couple of weeks, hopefully, I'll be able to throw the football and hopefully some of this pain subsides."

Cutler said "everything was on track" in his rehab, noting he had an X-ray last week and had the stitches removed on Wednesday.

"It's just a matter of letting that bone really heal and maybe taking the pins out, maybe not," Cutler said. "It's just time, and time is not really on our side right now, but that's the only thing we can really do."

With Cutler rehabbing, the Bears opted to stick with Caleb Hanie instead of bringing in a veteran (Donovan McNabb, Brett Favre) for the stretch run. Cutler didn't exactly dismiss the idea that the Bears didn't sign a quarterback because there's still an expectation he will return.

"You know, we hope so. I hope so," Cutler said. "I'd like to play as soon as possible. But we can't make any assumptions one way or the other."

The overlooked aspect of adding a veteran, of course, is the reality of learning Mike Martz's complex offense on the fly. Cutler called it "pointless."

"Bringing in a veteran quarterback this late in the game who doesn't really have a good understanding, or has at least been in Mike's offense before, it would be pointless," he said. "You're not going to bring in a guy right now and get him ready in two weeks and try to learn this offense. It doesn't happen like that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE