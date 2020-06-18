Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 09:00 AM

Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The main attraction in the Chicago area this July will be on a football field, and it will feature a double headliner.

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will take center stage in Bears camp, and only one will emerge at the end of August as the team's starting quarterback. We've heard from both already on their excitement for the competition, but we didn't hear from their position coach until this week.

He'll be in the front row with a watchful eye during the quarterbacks' performance, and he's looking for one specific prerequisite: "juice."

"It means we have a passion for the game. We have a ton of energy," Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said, via the Chicago Tribune. "We're the same people every day. But then we walk around with a little bit of swagger to ourselves in terms of knowing we're the best quarterback room in the National Football League.

"And that doesn't mean we go around and are cocky and arrogant. That just means we have a swagger about ourselves that the only (way we can be) beat is if we beat ourselves."

DeFilippo comes to Chicago with some familiarity and history with Foles, with whom he spent the 2017 season in Philadelphia and the 2019 season in Jacksonville. You might recall Foles leading the Eagles on an unlikely Super Bowl run, from which both he and DeFilippo now own a ring. The coach knows at least one of his quarterbacks can rise to the occasion when the lights are the brightest.

Trubisky, though, needs to prove he has that same mettle. DeFilippo's first words of advice to him were to take a moment to breathe and not think about football before returning to become the best he can be in a crucial season.

"I told him he needed to get away, man," DeFilippo said. "I said, 'Bro, you had a rough season. Like from a mental standpoint. (From a) physical standpoint, you've got a shoulder you need to rehab. But you need to go clear your mind for a few weeks.'

"Sometimes you have to steer young guys into that realm as well."

It sounds as if DeFilippo thinks Trubisky's biggest hurdle is between his ears. Trubisky has spoken recently of his renewed motivation to play at a high level for the team that once spent the No. 2 overall pick on him, and a trade for a legitimate competitor at the position should drive him. But what DeFilippo said was most important was staying sharp in every detail, both big and small, which starts with attention and focus but first reveals itself in his feet.

Proper footwork is essential for any quarterback's success, and especially Trubisky's, whose seems to unravel over time.

"But as the game goes on," DeFilippo said, "it seems to get away from him at times. We've talked about that. That's just part of the process of every play, you got to be mentally (engaged). Mental, mental, mental, mental, mental, mental.

"It's just a grind, man."

Bears fans might already be preparing their wallets for a purchase of a Foles jersey, but at least one former competitor of Trubisky's thinks he's not about to give his job away.

"Make sure you're not sleeping on my boy Mitch, though," Steelers running back James Conner said during an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast. "I think Mitch is going to come out hot this year. That's my dog, I played Mitch [during] my senior year of high school. We've been going at it, you know Pitt vs. North Carolina, Steelers and Bears, even though I wasn't playing that year ... I know his work ethic, I know what he's about to do so he's going to come out fired up."

Fired up, and perhaps armed with the juice wanted by his coach. We'll see if it turns into a blaze or quenches Trubisky's flames.

Related Content

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary
news

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the league "will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled."
Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'
news

Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'

HBO Sports and NFL Films will follow not one, but two NFL franchises with "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles," an unprecedented iteration of the beloved docuseries that will deliver unfiltered, all-access looks inside the training camps of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed a first look at new tight end Rob Gronkowski in uniform on Thursday.
Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party
news

Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski and basketball HOFer Shaquille O'Neal will compete in six challenges as part of a virtual fundraiser to benefit social justice on June 27, with Snoop Dogg and others scheduled to perform.
Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'
news

Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'

The 2019 Cardinals finished 5-10-1. At least one of their key players is talking this offseason as if they're about to reverse that record in 2020 -- and then some.
Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement
news

Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation is giving $470,000 to seven organizations geared toward creating systemic changes and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.
Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'
news

Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'

In his first year on the job, Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow has so far been forced to try to teach his group remotely and will be tasked with improving a defense that lost nine starters from 2019.
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL considering expanding practice squads to up to 16 players

With training camps still set to start next month, the NFL is considering making yet another league-wide adjustment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Cardinals' Kyler Murray says he plans to kneel during 2020 season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday that he plans to take a knee during the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 30-6. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson told NFL Network's James Palmer on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the PREVENTS "President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide," task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Trump says he would support Colin Kaepernick's return to NFL

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should have an opportunity to play in the NFL.
