Bears QB Caleb Williams undaunted by 4-INT night in win over Bucs: 'I'm going to keep grippin' it, keep rippin' it'

Caleb Williams’ career-high four-interception night in a last-second 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t make the Chicago Bears quarterback gun-shy.

"I'm going to throw until I can't throw anymore," Williams said via ESPN. "That's how I live. I work my tail off to be in this position. I'll never not throw the ball. I could throw 100 picks in one game. If it comes down to it, I'm going to throw that pass that I did to [tight end] Colston [Loveland], or if it's [a] tighter window, I'm going to rip it in there. That's how I grew up. That's who I am. I don't get gun shy. That's not me, that's not my identity, that's not who I am. With that, I'm going to keep grippin' it, keep rippin' it, and Coach calls it, it's time to go make a play."

The four INTs were the most for Williams in the NFL, college or high school, per NFL Research.

Chicago got off to a scorching start Sunday night, with Williams ripping off-platform throws all over the field as the Bears built a 14-0 lead on two flawless drives. Then the interceptions started. Williams would throw picks on three of the next four drives. He “got greedy” on his first INT, trying to fit a ball to Rome Odunze at the goal line between two defenders. His next two turnovers were poor attempts to throw the ball away. The final INT came when Bucs cornerback Jacob Parrish tipped a pass, and linebacker Alex Anzalone snagged it.

Through it all, the Bears maintained their lead with a ferocious defensive effort that kept forcing punts and generated a couple of turnovers of their own.

Chicago's fifth turnover came late in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Luther Burden III took a helmet shot that caused a concussion and fumbled deep in his own territory. Tampa turned the fumble into the game-tying TD and converted the 2-point try.

Despite the second-half struggles, in which Chicago had a single first down on its first six drives, Williams let it rip on the final possession. The QB converted a big first down coming out of the 2-minute warning, then found Colston Loveland deep for 38 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.

"Despite the displeasure I might be presenting right now, there's a lot of good in terms of building this team that comes from a win like this because it's like I said, one, it's hard to win under those circumstances," coach Ben Johnson said. "We really haven't been in that situation where in the fourth quarter with little time left, needing to go and field goal, touchdown, whatever that is. It just hasn't happened a whole lot this year. And yet I feel like our guys, we are prepped for that and we're ready for it. That's what I know now after going through that. I know as a playcaller, I certainly felt great. It was as calm as I felt on calling plays there that last drive as I was all game long."

Sunday marked the third time since 2000 the Bears have won a game committing at least five turnovers; the previous two such games came in the 2006 season, when they appeared in Super Bowl XLI. Williams’ four INTs were the most by any quarterback in a win since Jared Goff had 5 interceptions in a Week 10, 2024 win over the Texans also on Sunday Night Football.

Williams' performance against the Bucs’ blitzes told the story. He started 7 of 10 for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the blitz. Then he went 4 of 10 for 22 yards and three interceptions on his next nine drives. On the game-winning drive, he completed 3 of 4 passes for 52 yards against the blitz.

"They sent the same blitz a couple of times, and they got through, and that's what happens," Williams said. "When a defense sends a similar blitz or sends a blitz over and over, that just means that they're getting through. That means they're going to keep going until we stop it. We have to find ways to get better. We have to find ways to push through that. We have to find ways when it does happen, we have to make the adjustments. And then when it does happen, I have to be the big eraser."

It wasn’t pretty for Williams, whose impressive 70% completion percentage entering the game took a hit, but it didn’t cost the Bears a win in a hotly contested NFC North race – and that’s what really matters.