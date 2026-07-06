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Bears QB Caleb Williams gifts Pope Leo XIV autographed jersey

Published: Jul 06, 2026 at 06:28 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Pope has a new jersey.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sent Pope Leo XIV a signed jersey over the July 4th weekend.

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Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost, is a Chicago native and the first American-born pope in the Catholic Church's history. Williams inscribed the No. 18 jersey with "AMDG," which stands for "Ad majorem Dei gloriam," a Latin phrase meaning "For the greater glory of God."

The white jersey with orange numbers is not the typical Bears style. The gift could be an early leak of Chicago's "Rivalries" alternate uniforms from Nike, which teams from the NFC North and AFC South will wear during the 2026 season. The official "Rivalries" jerseys have yet to be unveiled.

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