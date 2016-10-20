Around the NFL

Bears QB Brian Hoyer breaks left arm in loss to Packers

Published: Oct 20, 2016 at 03:12 PM

Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer suffered a broken left arm during the second quarter of Thursday night's 26-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hoyer specifically broke his radius and that, while surgery is considered likely, a late-season return is possible.

Hoyer could be seen holding his left arm after he was hit by Julius Peppers. He left for the locker room shortly after exiting the field for the sideline. Matt Barkley took over at quarterback for the Bears a short time later.

Barkley was once considered a top prospect while at USC, but fell to the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He hadn't attempted a regular season pass since 2014 while with the Eagles, and spent a season in Arizona before joining the Bears. No matter how much Phil Simms attempts to talk up Barkley, film on him is limited, as is his NFL experience.

Barkley engineered a 54-yard drive on his first possession of the game, which ended in a 39-yard field goal from Connor Barth.

It's an interesting twist to what Rapoport reported earlier Thursday, that Bears CEO Ted Phillips said it was too early to rule outJay Cutler's return as starting quarterback.

On whether Phillips saw any situation where Cutler got his job back, before Hoyer's injury on Thursday, the Bears CEO told Rapoport, "I think it's premature to talk about that. But we're happy with Jay, we're happy with Brian, and we have two quarterbacks that can hopefully turn the season around for us."

Hoyer had made a fairly strong case to retain the job no matter the status of Cutler, posting four straight 300-yard games with six total touchdowns and zero interceptions. But with injuries sidelining both and the timetable for Hoyer's return unknown, the door might have been opened slightly more for Cutler to get another shot at taking back his job.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
news

Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the podium for the first time as a Dolphin on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.
news

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

The Eagles agreed to terms with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced. See who else was signed or released during Thursday's free agency action.
news

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million. 
news

Demarcus Lawrence 'blessed with the opportunity' to be a Cowboy for life

Demarcus Lawrence speaks on an eventful offseason in Dallas which nearly saw the longtime Cowboys DE depart before signing a three-year extension.
news

Second grand jury considering criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Deshaun Waston alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer of the complainant, told The New York Times on Thursday.
news

Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill trade: Davante Adams' contract 'flipped everything upside down'

Following the trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explains what happened with his client's abrupt departure from Kansas City. 
news

Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

J.D. McKissic says he chose Commanders over Bills because he had 'unfinished business in Washington'

Running back J.D. McKissic is back in Washington. McKissic spoke with reporters Thursday and explained his desicion to re-sign with the Commanders over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Ex-Rams WR Robert Woods picked Titans in trade: 'Joining this team is beneficial for my career'

When the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, it signaled the end to Robert Woods' run in Los Angeles. The wideout said the team allowed him to help pick his landing spot, which is how the trade to Tennessee transpired.
news

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading. That notion was reiterated to safety ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW