Bears play Seahawks in Week 3 matchup

Last meeting
Matt Hasselbeck threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns to help the Seahawks defeat the Bears, 30-23, on Nov. 18, 2007.
Streaks
Seattle has won three of the past five games and has a 7-4 overall series lead, including the playoffs.
Last week
A broken rib sidelined Hasselbeck for the second half and the Seahawks lost in San Francisco, 23-10. ... The Bears got a late field goal from Robbie Gould and beat the defending champion Steelers, 17-14.
Keep your eye on ...
Hasselbeck's health: The Seahawks' starting quarterback may not be able to play with his rib injury, meaning Seneca Wallace would take the reins. Seattle's offense changes significantly with Wallace under center. While Hasselbeck is more of a traditional drop-back passer, Wallace tends to scramble and use his legs to make plays.
Matt Forte's statistical output: The Bears' second-year running back has had a very quiet start to the season, gaining just 84 yards on 38 rushes. Once he watches the tape of last week, when Niners RB Frank Gore shredded the Seahawks for 207 yards on 16 carries, Forte will no doubt be confident he can have his breakout game this Sunday.
Justin Forsett's role in the offense: Seattle's diminutive rusher has been impressive when given the ball. He has 109 total yards on just 14 touches and is a threat to go the distance at any time.
Did you know?
The Bears have won 12 of their last 15 games when DT Tommie Harris has a sack. ... Forte is the only player in the NFL with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards since 2008. ... Seattle RB Edgerrin James is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards with 12,157. ... Seahawks DE Patrick Kerney tied his career high with three sacks in his last game against Chicago.