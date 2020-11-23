Around the NFL

Bears place S Eddie Jackson on COVID-19 list; Nagy noncommittal on starting quarterback

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 05:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears are headed for a pivotal meeting with the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but might play that game without a key defender.

The Bears have placed All-Pro safety ﻿Eddie Jackson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per a team announcement Monday.

Jackson has started in all 10 games for Chicago's stellar defense this season, recording 58 tackles, three forced fumbles and two passes defended. Jackson has 10 interceptions in his career, but has yet to record one in 2020.

﻿Sherrick McManis﻿ is listed behind Jackson on Chicago's depth chart, but suffered a broken finger against Tennessee in Week 9. He hasn't played since then, making this a situation to monitor as the week progresses. Per NFL-NFL Players Association protocol, if Jackson tests negative twice, he'll be able to return within five days from landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he still has a chance to return in time for the Sunday night affair.

Change could also be afoot elsewhere for the Bears. Coach Matt Nagy didn't name a starter when asked who he is leaning toward after having the bye week to reflect and evaluate where the Bears stand at 5-5.

"We're going through and just trying to figure out, OK, health-wise, where they're at," Nagy said of ﻿Nick Foles﻿ and ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿. "Also, us, too, coming through the bye, like I said us evaluating where we're at as a team, as an offense, all of that is on the table.

"We've had the ability to get away for a little bit, us as coaches, and do what we need to do individually away from the building, or some of us at the building. But for the most part, we're just gonna kind of get to Wednesday and see exactly where both of these guys are at in the quarterback position-wise."

Nagy's long-winded non-answer didn't reveal much, but he did point to his team's struggles to run the ball as a reason for why his offense has struggled. Whether it's Foles or Trubisky, it's not all on the quarterback, but he also said the offense just wasn't "jelling" in general. "Big-time changes" have contributed to Chicago's lack of an offensive identity, Nagy said, but at 5-5 with six to play, time is of the essence.

"The bye week comes at a time now where it gives us a chance to figure out 'OK, what are we doing, how are we doing it and how are we going to get it fixed?' And that's just kind of where we're at," Nagy said.

There isn't all that much to glean from Nagy's comments, other than that we'll have to wait until the Bears take the field to see if they've figured it out. That begins with their decision at quarterback, which as of this point, is unknown.

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy channels his inner Gallagher, smashes watermelons before Cowboys bring down hammer

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons before their game against the Vikings to help motivate his players. And it worked.
news

Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Vikings will be without one of their best offensive weapons for an uncertain length of time. Minnesota announced Monday they have placed wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Saints QB Drew Brees detailed the impact of the ailment. "My body completely locked up on me," the future Hall of Famer explained during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers torn ACL, MCL in left knee

Joe Burrow﻿'s impressive rookie season is officially over. An MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL and MCL in the Bengals QB's left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021.
news

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; Brandon Williams also placed on list

The Baltimore Ravens briefly closed their facility Monday after running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19. Brandon Williams was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. 
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Myles Garrett will be out for the Browns' Week 12 game against the Jaguars. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fumble cost Green Bay the game in their loss to the Colts, but his quarterback and coach have his back.
news

What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

Both teams differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement in prime time. Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys 'right where we need to be' in NFC East

With the Cowboys and Washington earning Ws on Sunday and the Eagles losing, the entirety of the four-team NFC East has three wins apiece. "We never thought we were out of it," Ezekiel Elliott said of the division race.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL