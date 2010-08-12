Bears place rookie RB Unga on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have placed rookie running back Harvey Unga on injured reserve, meaning he won't play this season.
Taken in the seventh round of the supplemental draft last month, Unga signed a four-year contract but has been bothered by a hamstring injury.
He is BYU's all-time leading rusher with 3,455 yards on 696 carries. He also caught 102 passes for 1,085 yards over four seasons and had 45 touchdowns -- 36 rushing and nine receiving.
