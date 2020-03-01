Around the NFL

Bears, Pats among potential trade partners for Dalton

Published: Mar 01, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Several quarterbacks are set to hit free agency in the coming weeks. As those dominoes fall, notably Tom Brady and Philip Rivers, the market for Andy Dalton should become clearer.

Three potential suitors for the longtime starting QB include the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and ... New England Patriots, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Bears have maintained Mitchell Trubiskywill be their 2020 starter but also expressed a desire to upgrade depth at the position this offseason. The Colts, who have been heavily linked to Rivers, have been more open-minded regarding incumbent Jacoby Brissett.

As for the Patriots, it remains unclear how things will play put with Brady after 20 years together. Rapoport reported last week that New England would like to know the new CBA before committing to a deal with Brady but that he remains in its plans for 2020.

If Brady were to sign elsewhere, Rapoport said one of their backup plans might be Dalton.

"It doesn't sound like there's been any hardcore negotiations between teams and the Bengals, but they're certainly looking at it," Rapoport said.

The Bengals are working with Dalton's agent Jeff Nalley to facilitate a trade, with top exec Duke Tobin telling Rapoport that the team won't send its former franchise QB anywhere he doesn't want to go.

Cincinnati, of course, holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft and is expected to take a quarterback.

Dalton started 13 games in 2019 but was benched in Week 9 before reclaiming his job a month later. The 32-year-old is under contract for $17.5 million dollars next season, so a restructure could be in order once he lands on a new team.

"It might not be something that's on the front burner," Rapoport said, "but it does sound like Dalton eventually will be traded this offseason."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow (calf) day to day as Bengals prep to face Rams

The Bengals are fortunate to have an extra day for ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ to get right before taking on the Rams on Monday night. Burrow (calf) is currently day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday.
news

GM Ryan Poles says Bears not 'panicking' after turmoil amid 0-2 start to season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media on Thursday following an eventful Wednesday at Halas Hall. Poles told reporters that despite the 0-2 start to the season, "no one in that building is panicking."
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick defends hit on Nick Chubb: 'I'm not a dirty player'

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick discussed his hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb, telling reporters that he's not a "dirty player" and that he's hoping for a "speedy recovery" for Chubb.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh ignoring past losses to Patriots ahead of meeting with division rival

After two weeks, the Jets are 1-1. They're missing their All-Pro quarterback, but not their hopes of chasing a title. Up next: the Patriots, winners of 14 straight in the AFC East rivalry.
news

Falcons WR Drake London on team's mindset after 2-0 start: 'Burn the boats'

Given a couple of days to bask in the glow of their efforts and an opportunity to remark on Atlanta's comeback win over Green Bay, receiver ﻿Drake London﻿ was blunt: Don't count out the Falcons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams trading running back Cam Akers to Vikings

Los Angeles is sending Akers to Minnesota via trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. The Rams and Vikings will swap 2026 late-round picks as part of the deal, per Pelissero.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Giants-49ers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 3 of the 2023 season.
news

Giants rule out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. 49ers

The New York Giants have officially ruled out running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.