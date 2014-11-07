Bears-Packers Sunday night fantasy preview

Published: Nov 07, 2014 at 09:37 AM

We're almost through the second straight week with six teams on a bye and with just two games left in Week 10 every fantasy point counts. Hopefully a few of the words below can help you out somewhere along the line. You know, that's how I look at life. If I can help just one fantasy team per week get a win, then I'm really making a difference in the world.

OK, enough philosophical ranting about life and making differences and all that. Here's the Sunday night preview for Week 10. Get to it!

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leads 2022 Pro Bowl voting by fans

Indianapolis Colts running back ﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿, with 81,087 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. The Pro Bowl Vote will continue until Dec. 16
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW