Bears' Orton leaves win over Lions with ankle injury

Published: Nov 02, 2008 at 03:58 PM

CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Kyle Orton was taken from the field on a cart late in the second quarter Sunday because of a right ankle injury and didn't return in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Rex Grossman started the second half for Chicago and helped engineer a 27-23 come-from-behind victory.

Kyle Orton, QB
Chicago Bears
2008 statistics
Att: 244

Comp: 151

Yards: 1,777

TD/INT: 10/4

The Bears were trailing 23-13 when Orton scrambled to his right in the closing minute of the first half. Cory Redding hit him and Dewayne White fell on Orton as the quarterback was hitting the turf.

Orton got up and took a few steps, then crumbled to the ground. He was tended to for several minutes before being carted off. He was 8-of-14 passing for 108 yards.

The Bears also lost safety Mike Brown to a calf injury. He walked to the locker room with about a minute left in the first half and didn't return.

