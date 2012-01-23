Bears OC Tice won't interview for Raiders' head-coaching job

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 11:12 AM

Chicago offensive coordinator Mike Tice will not interview for the Oakland Raiders' head-coaching position, the Bearsannounced via Twitter on Monday.

Tice had been scheduled to meet with new Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. But the Bears said that interview won't take place because the Raiders have moved onto the "second phase" of their interview process.

"It is what it is; they had a process and a timeline," Tice told ESPNChicago.com, which cited a league source in reporting the Raiders didn't want to wait until Tuesday for the interview. "I was disappointed I wasn't able to complete the interview process. But let me say this: I'm very excited about the opportunity and the new position I have with the Bears. We've got big fish to fry here. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Tice was elevated from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator earlier this month after the Bears parted with Mike Martz. Tice formerly coached the Minnesota Vikings, going 32-33 from 2001 to 2005.

The Raiders are looking to replace Hue Jackson, who was fired earlier this month by the newly hired McKenzie.

The Raiders have been quiet about the search, but McKenzie told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area that a hiring could come this week.

McKenzie already has interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, former Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and Green Bay Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss for the job.

ESPN reported Monday that Allen would have a second interview, which is expected to be held this week at the Senior Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

