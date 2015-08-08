Bears OC Gase compares Eddie Royal to Wes Welker

The veteran receiver is scheduled to work mostly out of the slot, with Alshon Jeffery, Marquess Wilson and rookie Kevin White -- when healthy -- on the outside.
Offensive coordinator Adam Gase went so far as to compare Royal with one of the best slot receivers of this generation: Wes Welker.
Per the Chicago Tribune, Gase pointed to similarities in sharp vision and route running when making the comparison, also noting that Royal has more top-end speed than Welker.
"Eddie's got a special explosiveness that a lot of inside guys don't have," Gase said. "Eddie is a threat at all three levels. He can come underneath. He can break out intermediate. And he can get down the field."
Gase worked the last two seasons with Welker in Denver, albeit a Welker whose skills had dissipated due to injury. He also worked with Royal for one season with the Broncos as a position coach in 2011.
Royal, for his part, downplayed the comparison to Welker.
"It's different," Royal said. "Wes and I could run the exact same route, and it would look completely different. We have different styles. The similarity, I guess, is that we both find ways to get open.
"It's hard for me to put myself on that page because Wes is unlike anybody else. He was the guy. He was unorthodox with the way he runs routes. It's hard to mimic that. He could really give an offense some pop."
The 29-year-old receiver has been a standout so far in training camp and should get plenty of snaps come the regular season -- especially if White's shin injury persists early in the season.
While he hasn't produced at an consistently high level through his first seven years, Royal should become a big part of the Bears' offense out of the slot. A complement they've sorely needed.