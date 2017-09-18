Around the NFL

Bears not benching Mike Glennon for Mitchell Trubisky

Published: Sep 18, 2017 at 02:10 AM

The Chicago Bears are not moving on from Mike Glennon just yet.

"I don't think anybody ... without even seeing the tape yet that you can pin that on the quarterback," Bears head coach John Fox said after the team's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers in which Glennon went 31-of-45 for 301 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. "Like I said earlier, everybody had their hand in that."

Fox is right in that there were other errors in the game. A devastating special teams mishap led to an easy Buccaneers touchdown. A whiffed block led to a Glennon strip sack. Still, Glennon did deliver a self-inflicted knockout blow by hurling a pick six to Robert McClain with a little more than four minutes to go until halftime. That score put Tampa Bay up 23-0.

Fox reiterated Monday that he had no plans to pull Glennon after two weeks.

"Mike Glennon will be our starting quarterback against Pittsburgh, and we're going to do everything we can to get him prepared," Fox said.

Two games in might me too early to panic for the Bears, but Fox had to know that he'd be facing the questions early and often if the team wasn't winning. The Texans have already pivoted to rookie starter Deshaun Watson and the Browns are two weeks in to the DeShone Kizer experiment. Mitchell Trubisky was the second overall pick in the NFL draft and had an electric preseason.

Will Fox be able to keep Trubisky on the bench if Glennon struggles against the 2-0 Steelers at Soldier Field on Sunday? What about four days after that when the Bears head to Lambeau Field? Or 11 days after that when the Vikings come to town on Monday Night Football?

If there were any soft spots in Chicago's schedule, they'd be in the Oct. 22-29 range where they host the Panthers then travel to New Orleans. Or, there is a two week stretch where the Bears host the 49ers on Dec. 3 before traveling to Cincinnati on Dec. 10. The point? If Fox is waiting for a confidence boosting opportunity for his rookie quarterback, they are few and far between.

Until the moment it feels right to make a switch, Fox has to hope that Glennon keeps Chicago competitive enough. If not, they're simply wasting time that Trubisky could be learning.

