Bears not allowing fans to attend games at Soldier Field indefinitely

The Chicago Bears will not play home games in front of fans indefinitely.

The team announced the decision Monday, this after discussions were had about hosting a limited number of fans at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That initiative was deemed unsafe for now.

"After discussing a draft plan with City healthy officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome back fans to Solider Field," the Bears' statement read. "The health and safety of the city's residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority. The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate."