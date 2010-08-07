Bears must get in defensive state of mind to end playoff drought

» Quarterback Jay Cutler looks like a perfect fit in Martz's system. The former Pro Bowler not only possesses the physical tools to succeed in the scheme, but has the fearlessness to make the blind throws that are inherently a part of the system. When watching him at camp, he routinely fired the ball before his receivers broke into open windows. Although the timing between passer and catcher must be synchronized in such a precise passing game, the quarterback must be able to anticipate in order to deliver an accurate ball on time. Some of Martz's previous quarterbacks struggled developing the trust in their receivers, but Cutler appears comfortable with the concepts and that could lead to a big year.