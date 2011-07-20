Bears might not open camp this week if lockout ends

Published: Jul 19, 2011 at 08:20 PM

CHICAGO -- Two people familiar with the situation say the Chicago Bears won't report to training camp this week even if there is a new labor agreement because they need more time to prepare.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The Bears planned to report to camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., on Friday and hold their first practice the following day. That's about a week earlier than most teams because they're scheduled to play St. Louis in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 7.

The Bears must give Olivet Nazarene 24 hours' notice and need a few days to fill out rosters by signing draft picks, along with undrafted rookies and conventional free agents.

One person said if owners ratify a deal at their special meeting in Atlanta on Thursday, the Bears could report the following Tuesday or Wednesday, if the Hall of Fame game is still on. If the deal is ratified and the game is canceled, they would start camp around the 29th.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen on potential Saquon Barkley trade: 'I'm open to anything'

Giants general manager Joe Schoen indicated Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that trading running back Saquon Barkley is not off the table, though that's the case for most players on Big Blue's roster.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW