Bears meet Dolphins on Thursday night

Published: Nov 16, 2010 at 01:58 PM

Devin Hester is still a top returner.

(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

The storyline
Tyler Thigpen is the next QB up for the Dolphins as they try to remain in the hunt. Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall, both exiled from Denver, get together on opposite sidelines.

Why you should watch
Devin Hester is quietly having a bounce-back year on special teams. Cameron Wake could present big problems for a suspect Chicago offensive line.

Did you know?
Cutler averages 336 passing yards per game on Thursday night during his career (three games). ... Chicago linebacker Brian Urlacher has 21 tackles in two career games against Miami. ... Dolphins wide receiver Davone Bess is tied for the league high with 20 third-down receptions. ... Anthony Fasano had Miami's first 100-yard receiving game for a tight end since 2003.

