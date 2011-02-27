Bears' Martz can't fathom Cutler criticism, says QB will be 'elite'

"He comes from kind of a gunslinger, undisciplined kind of a mode in college (at Vanderbilt)," Martz told the newspaper. "And then they used him a lot out on the edge in Denver. So what we do with the time throws, it's a little new to him. All those guys I've had in the past, their footwork should all pretty much look the same. They're all consistent. And Jay does a great job with it. There are times in game, though, that he doesn't. (But) eventually will break his bad habits."