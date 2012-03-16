Bears' Marshall says 'truth' of club incident will be revealed

New Bears receiver Brandon Marshall said Friday that "the truth" will be revealed about the report that he allegedly struck a woman at a New York club on the weekend of March 10.
"Regarding the matter of this past weekend, my attorney, Harvey Steinberg, is doing an amazing job, and I think once the process has taken its course, my wife and I will be shown in a light that we should be," Marshall said at an introductory news conference.
A report of the incident came out after Marshall was traded to the Bears from the Miami Dolphins. Steinberg implied via a statement that Marshall had been trying to avoid getting involved in any violence while trying to leave the club with his wife, who Steinberg said had been "struck in the face by a thrown bottle."
"My wife is recovering, she's better, she's fine, but she's also excited for this opportunity for our family," Marshall said Friday. The receiver said he couldn't discuss the incident more specifically, but said that "in due time I think that the truth will be out and we're excited about that. Given my history, I definitely understand the concern and the questions, but there's not too much I can go into regarding that."
Attorney Sanford Rubenstein said Friday he had been retained by Christin Myles, Marshall's accuser, and they met with detectives for 45 minutes on Thursday.
"She described to them in detail what happened on the sidewalk in front of the nightclub Marquee and told detectives Brandon Marshall hauled back and punched her in the face, hitting her eye and caused her to be violently thrown to the ground," Rubenstein said in a release.
"My eye still hurts," Myles told the Daily News. "I still have problems with my vision. ... I want him held criminally accountable for what he did to me."
Bears general manager Phil Emery said earlier this week that the team is working with the league regarding the incident, but that he did not yet know what would result.
Debate: Marshall trade reactions
Chicago made waves by getting Brandon Marshall in a deal with Miami. What does it mean for each team? Let's debate! **More ...**
Marshall added that he is eager to reunite with Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom he played as a member of the Denver Broncos, and re-establish the rapport they'd enjoyed previously.
"There's a lot of great QBs out there, there's a lot of great receivers out there, but it's hard to have a chemistry," Marshall said "To get back together is exciting."
Marshall said he hopes Chicago is the last team he plays for.
"Hopefully, this is not a pit stop," he said. "Hopefully this is where I end my career and this is a place that I can call home."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.