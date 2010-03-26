Bears' Louis pleads guilty to assault charge stemming from college

Published: Mar 26, 2010 at 07:25 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lance Louis has been sentenced to 40 hours of community service and anger management classes for an altercation that happened while he was playing at San Diego State.

Louis was also sentenced to three years of informal probation and a $565 fine as part of his plea deal with the San Diego City Attorney's Office after pleading guilty Friday to misdemeanor assault.

Authorities say Louis assaulted SDSU teammate Nick Sandford in a team meeting room the fall of 2008. Sandford suffered a concussion, broken eardrum and fractured cheekbone.

The Bears have said they were aware of the incident before they drafted Louis. He could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

