Bears look to strike back with healthy defense

The ruptured ACL was the third season-ending injury in four seasons for Brown, who has missed 43 games in that stretch, and it came after he delivered several big plays against San Diego. Brown's interception of Philip Rivers and 27-yard return in the first quarter set up Robbie Gould's field goal, and he recovered a fumble later in the game. Then, Chargers fullback Lorenzo Neal, who was blocking, wrapped his right arm around Brown's neck and threw him to the ground in the fourth quarter.