Bears look to stay unbeaten vs. Giants

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 02:23 PM

Devin Hester had a punt return TD last week.

(Tim Sharp / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Giants better start getting some wins, or rumors of Bill Cowher and others to the Big Apple are going to heat up.

Why you should watch
Chicago's Devin Hester returned a punt for a touchdown on Monday night against Green Bay, and he could exploit a struggling New York special teams unit. The New Meadowlands has been stoic and the Giants have to begin winning at home, soon.

Did you know?
Bears defensive end Julius Peppers has 10 blocked field goals in his career. ... Chicago's Matt Forte leads all NFL running backs with 1,150 receiving yards since 2008. ... Giants receiver Hakeem Nicks is tied for the NFL lead with four touchdown catches. ... New York has won 12 straight games when Justin Tuck has a sack (including the playoffs).

