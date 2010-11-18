Bears LB Urlacher upset about crackdown on illegal hits

Count Brian Urlacher among the non-believers when it comes to the NFL's new stricter guidelines on illegal hits.
The Bears linebacker expressed his thoughts in an interview with the NFL Network following Chicago's 16-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Asked his feeling on the large fines being dished out around the league, Urlacher didn't hold back.
"I don't like the rule, I don't think any defensive player likes it," Urlacher said. "It's not going to affect the way we play. We're still going to try to separate the ball from the player, that's what we do as defense. We've been taught that since we were kids, that's what we're going to try to keep doing.
"If we get fined, we'll appeal it, and then we're going to have to pay, but we're going to keep playing hard and fast."
Urlacher, speaking passionately, expressed a feeling that defensive players are being placed in a no-win situation.
"What can you do though? It's a dictatorship," he said. "If (NFL Commissioner Roger) Goodell wants to fine you he's going to fine you, that's the way it goes and that's just the way it is."
The 11-year veteran singled out defensive backs as being in an especially vulnerable position.
"I wouldn't want to be a DB in the NFL," he said. "They've got no chance. There's no contact down the field, but fans want to see points. That's what people say."
Urlacher isn't the first decorated NFL veteran to question how the league decides fines.
Pittsburgh Steelers saftey Troy Polamalu, a former All-Pro, told NFL Network, "There needs to be a more democratic process in the fines he has been handing out."
"If you want to appeal those fines, you appeal to the same people, so it's like if I'm given a ticket by a police officer for speeding I'd have to appeal it to him, not to a judge," Polamalu added. "I think the process could be cleaned up. I think current players should be involved, as well as former players, as well as front office people, coaches involved as well."
"I think the more voices that are heard the better."