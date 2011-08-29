Bears LB Briggs vows contract demands won't distract him

Published: Aug 29, 2011 at 11:43 AM

Lance Briggs hasn't been quiet about the fact that he wants a new contract from the Chicago Bears. But while he's seeking that pay raise, Briggs pledged he won't be a distraction, either.

"I'm going to go out and play the game the way I've always played it and see what happens," Briggs told the Chicago Tribune on Sunday. "I'm going to plug away and do what I've always done. I'm here to help us win a championship."

Though he has three years left on a six-year, $36 million contract, Briggs confirmed without elaboration to the Tribune on Saturday that he recently broached the subject of a pay raise with the Bears.

Briggs also is on the record in saying he will revisit demanding a trade after the season if his contract needs remain unresolved. But he isn't seeking an immediate trade.

"I am not asking to be traded, nor do I want to be traded," Briggs told the Tribune on Sunday. "I love it here. I am a Chicago Bear."

Briggs, 30, is scheduled to receive $3.9 million this season (including bonuses), $4 million in 2012 and $6.5 million in 2013, according to the Tribune. The newspaper reported that Briggs has asked the Bears to at least flip the $6.5 million base salary in 2013 with this season's $3.9 million.

Bears general manager Jerry Angelo, who's already trying to work out a new deal with running back Matt Forte, declined comment on Briggs' situation. The Bears are about $19 million under the salary cap.

The Tribune pointed out that Briggs, a six-time Pro Bowl choice, has seen Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk receive $10.95 million (including bonuses), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons given $18 million in bonuses and New York Jets linebacker David Harris sign for $29.5 million guaranteed as part of a four-year deal this summer. The Carolina Panthers also signed linebackers Jon Beason and Thomas Davis to lucrative five-year extensions.

Briggs said his contract issues had nothing to do with him missing his second consecutive preseason game Saturday night. He's dealing with a knee bruise.

Briggs has expressed contract dissatisfaction before, going public in 2007 and promising to never play for the Bears again before signing a one-year, $7.2 million franchise tender. He signed his current contract the next season.

There is precedence for Briggs' contract demands. Fellow linebacker Brian Urlacher made the same demand in 2008 with four years left on his deal and received a one-year extension that included a $6 million signing bonus and $1 million added to each year's base salary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

