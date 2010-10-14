Bears LB Briggs misses another practice with ankle injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs sat out his second consecutive practice because of an injured left ankle, throwing his status for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks into question.
Briggs, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, left last Sunday's victory over the Carolina Panthers after hurting the ankle in the second half. He also sprained his right ankle during the preseason.
Bears coach Lovie Smith said the latest injury "is a little bit of a concern," but added that Briggs "normally comes through at the end of the week."
