Bears LB Briggs misses another practice with ankle injury

Published: Oct 14, 2010 at 12:03 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs sat out his second consecutive practice because of an injured left ankle, throwing his status for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks into question.

Briggs, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, left last Sunday's victory over the Carolina Panthers after hurting the ankle in the second half. He also sprained his right ankle during the preseason.

Bears coach Lovie Smith said the latest injury "is a little bit of a concern," but added that Briggs "normally comes through at the end of the week."

If Briggs isn't available, the Bears likely will go with Brian Iwuh.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith bypasses talk of changing quarterback after loss: 'As a whole team, we've got to do a better job'

Despite quarterback Marcus Mariota's struggles during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers Thursday night, head coach Arthur Smith refused to stack blame on his QB's shoulders, instead saying the entire team had things to work on.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Panthers' win over Falcons on Thursday night

Despite a late scare from the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers held on Thursday night for a victory over their NFC South rivals.

news

Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick Jerry Tillery has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

The official inactives for the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE