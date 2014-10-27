Bears' Lamarr Houston tears ACL while celebrating

It will be a tough moment for Houston to live down. He was celebrating after sacking Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who was only in the game because it was such a blowout. The Bears trailed by 25 points with under four minutes left at the time of the sack. It was Houston's first sack of the year after signing a $35 million contract in the offseason. Houston and Jared Allen have both struggled to improve the team's pass rush.