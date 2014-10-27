Around the NFL

Bears' Lamarr Houston tears ACL while celebrating

Published: Oct 27, 2014 at 06:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Chicago Bears' embarrassing day in New England has been made a lot worse because of injury. Defensive end Lamarr Houston will miss the season with a torn ACL, Bears general manager Phil Emery confirmed Monday.

Houston hurt his knee while celebrating a sack late in the fourth quarter of the Bears'  loss.

"I probably shouldn't have celebrated like that, but it happens," Houston said after the game, via Shalise Manza Young of The Boston Globe.

It will be a tough moment for Houston to live down. He was celebrating after sacking Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who was only in the game because it was such a blowout. The Bears trailed by 25 points with under four minutes left at the time of the sack. It was Houston's first sack of the year after signing a $35 million contract in the offseason. Houston and Jared Allen have both struggled to improve the team's pass rush.

Emery said they were disappointed in Houston, and disappointed for him. Houston apologized to the team on Monday for the injury.  

"He knows he made an error, he's come into all of our offices and apologized for his error. But ultimately the team paid a price, and at the end of the day Lamarr paid a bigger price, he lost the season. So, enough said."

The Bears also learned Monday that starting guard Matt Slauson is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. 

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis; 2023 between Dallas, L.A. and Indy 

The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis for at least another year, but beyond that, the annual event might be on the move.
news

Aaron Rodgers discusses Davante Adams' absence; WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 list, out Thursday

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers addressed Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

The Jets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, but Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW