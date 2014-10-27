Bears' Lamarr Houston tears ACL while celebrating

The Chicago Bears' embarrassing day in New England has been made a lot worse because of injury. Defensive end Lamarr Houston will miss the season with a torn ACL, Bears general manager Phil Emery confirmed Monday.
"I probably shouldn't have celebrated like that, but it happens," Houston said after the game, via Shalise Manza Young of The Boston Globe.
It will be a tough moment for Houston to live down. He was celebrating after sacking Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who was only in the game because it was such a blowout. The Bears trailed by 25 points with under four minutes left at the time of the sack. It was Houston's first sack of the year after signing a $35 million contract in the offseason. Houston and Jared Allen have both struggled to improve the team's pass rush.
Emery said they were disappointed in Houston, and disappointed for him. Houston apologized to the team on Monday for the injury.
"He knows he made an error, he's come into all of our offices and apologized for his error. But ultimately the team paid a price, and at the end of the day Lamarr paid a bigger price, he lost the season. So, enough said."
The Bears also learned Monday that starting guard Matt Slauson is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
