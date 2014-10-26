Bears' Lamarr Houston: 'I didn't come here for this'

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday that during Marshall's rant a Bears teammate rolled his eyes and said, "Here we go again."
At that point, according to Rapoport, Lamarr Houston stepped in and defended Marshall and continued yelling at the team, showing leadership, according to two sources inside the locker room. Houston's message: "If you are OK with this (expletive), then what are we doing here? I won about three games the last few years with the Raiders. I didn't come here for this."
Houston spent four years in Oakland and never had better than an 8-8 record. In the past two seasons, Houston experienced back-to-back 4-12 campaigns. The Bears fell to 3-4 and 0-3 at home with last week's blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the reason some teammates saw Marshall as calling out quarterback Jay Cutler is that he specifically cited turnovers in his rant.
Marshall told Breer this week he spoke to Cutler on Monday to clear the air. He also acknowledged his rant puts more pressure on him to make plays Sunday when the Bears visit the New England Patriots.
"It's time to deliver," Marshall said. "It's Patriot Week. It's not a popularity contest. It's time to deliver. I'm paid a lot of money to produce. No popularity contests. It's time to produce."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.