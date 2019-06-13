Around the NFL

Bears kickers come up clutch to end practice early

Published: Jun 13, 2019 at 08:54 AM

After a long few months, the Bears finally had a kick to cheer about on Thursday.

Head coach Matt Nagy has thrown his group of kickers through the gauntlet this offseason after Cody Parkey's heartbreaking playoff double-doink against the Eagles.

After cutting Parkey, Nagy brought in eight kickers last month and then narrowed the list to three -- Chris Blewitt, Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro -- before cutting Blewitt on Wednesday.

On the final day of mandatory minicamp, Nagy wagered with his squad. Fry and Pineiro would each attempt a 40-yard field goal. If either kicker missed, the whole team had to undergo a conditioning test for the rest of practice.

In a change of pace, both kickers nailed their attempts and Nagy sent everyone home for the summer.

"We put a little heat -- shocking -- on the kickers for conditioning for the team," Nagy said, via ESPN. "They both nailed two 40-yarders down the middle, so our guys got out of gassers, which was nice. So if you heard any cheering, that's why.

"And then the cool thing was that I kind of got ahead of myself and I said, 'You wanna go double or nothing for the start of training camp?' I thought they'd balk, but they hawked me down and wanted more, and the two kickers were the first to jump at it and say, 'Let's go.' So that was good. They called my bluff. But they're running when we get back [to training camp]."

It's a welcome sight for Chicago to be embracing the kickers in a positive way heading into the break. But Nagy said Wednesday the Bears would still keep their options open over the summer -- even outside of Fry and Pineiro -- so the saga might not be over just yet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get in some on-field work at voluntary minicamps over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson's resilience: 'I 100 percent see greatness'

Jets GM Joe Douglas has ample opportunity to provide the support that sets up quarterback Zach Wilson for success as he enters Year 2.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'pumped' to be healthy entering offseason workouts

After a couple of seasons marred by injuries both big and small, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said on Friday that this is the healthiest he's felt during an offseason in quite a while, something that has added to his enthusiasm for the start of offseason workouts.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW