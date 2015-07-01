Bears' Kevin White seeks advice from Larry Fitzgerald

When a developing player gets drafted into the NFL, most of the professional people in his immediate circle look for one thing in his new location: veteran mentors.
But Bears rookie wideout Kevin White isn't waiting for Chicago to sign one. He's scanning the rest of the league to find the best one possible.
Last week, White was spotted bending Larry Fitzgerald's ear at the NFL Rookie Symposium in Ohio, one of the best examples of a player using the time to his advantage.
While both have a similar body type and style, it was probably more important for White to pick up on the little things. In a league in which veteran mentorship can be so hit-or-miss, White made the right decision.
