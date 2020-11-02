Bears' Javon Wims facing possible suspension for punching Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims attacked New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson midway through Sunday afternoon's match and was ejected. He could face a stiffer penalty soon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Wims' actions are being considered and evaluated for a possible suspension, per a source informed of the situations.

Midway through the third quarter of the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss, Wims, unprovoked, approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and proceeded to punch the DB in the helmet twice, the first time with a closed fist. Gardner-Johnson seemed stunned and just stood there as teammate Janoris Jenkins jumped on the WR's back to break up the fight.

Wims was immediately ejected.

"I am really, really bothered by that third-quarter incident," Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game, via NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "It bothers me. I'm proud of the guys that played hard. The guys that were selfless."

Broadcast replays showed Gardner-Johnson previously in the face of Bears wideout Anthony Miller with the defensive back sticking his finger into Miller's face. The broadcast also showed that, earlier in the third quarter, Gardner-Johnson snatched Wims' mouthguard off of his facemask following a play.

Wims told team officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him, in addition in ripping out the WR's mouthpiece, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

While other ejections this season haven't led to suspensions, Wims' situation is different. Those disqualifications came in the normal course of play -- illegal hits by players without significant history of making dirty plays. Wims' actions did not.