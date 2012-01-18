Bears interview Giants executive Ross for GM opening

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 08:53 AM

New York Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross has interviewed for the Chicago Bears' general manager vacancy.

The Bears interviewed New England Patriots director of pro personnel Jason Licht and San Diego Chargers player personnel director Jimmy Raye earlier this week. Along with Licht, Raye and Ross, the Bears are expected to interview Kansas City Chiefs scouting director Phil Emery after receiving permission to meet with all four candidates last week.

Current Bears director of player personnel Tim Ruskell also remains in the mix to replace Jerry Angelo, who was fired following an 8-8 season. Bears president Ted Phillips is conducting the team's search for the next general manager.

Ross, who interviewed Wednesday, is in his fifth season in charge of the Giants' college scouting department and the team's draft.

Also, the Oakland Raiders have asked the Bears for permission to interview offensive coordinator Mike Tice for their head-coaching job. Tice was just promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this month following the departure of Mike Martz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

