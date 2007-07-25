Bears ink deal with draft pick Bazuin

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 08:08 AM

Chicago Bears defensive end Dan Bazuin agreed to terms on a four-year contract today. Bazuin was selected by the Bears in the second round (62nd overall) out of Central Michigan. He is the last of nine players selected by the Bears in this year's draft to reach a contract agreement with the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bazuin is the Chippewa's career record-holder for sacks (35.5) and tackles for loss (63.5), ranking second and seventh, respectively, all-time in the MAC in those categories. The three-time all-MAC first team selection was the defensive MVP of the 2007 East-West Shrine Game after recording 2.5 sacks during the contest.

