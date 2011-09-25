Bears hopeful Barber, Carimi will be ready to return next week

Published: Sep 25, 2011 at 02:27 AM

The Chicago Bears will not have running back Marion Barber or offensive lineman Gabe Carimi in their game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Chicago will have wide receiver Roy Williams, who is expected to start. Williams missed Week 2's loss to the New Orleans Saints because of a groin injury.

Barber, officially listed as questionable, has been slowed by a calf injury. Though he won't play Sunday vs. Green Bay, the Bears are very hopeful he will play in Week 4. The team believes Carimi, a rookie starting offensive lineman and first-round pick, can return to action next week. He suffered subluxation of the right kneecap against the Saints.

For the complete list of inactives, visit http://www.nfl.com/inactives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Thumb no problem for Tom Brady in Buccaneers' win over Eagles: 'Feel great'

Other than the tape that surrounded it, Tom Brady's injured thumb certainly didn't look to be a hindrance, as he got his Buccaneers off to a hot start that led to a 28-22 win over the host Eagles on Thursday night. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Thursday night

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs were able to sustain an Eagles comeback bid and salted away a victory on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 6 Thursday night inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Built By Data: NFL Helmet Innovation

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW