Bears hopeful Barber, Carimi will be ready to return next week

The Chicago Bears will not have running back Marion Barber or offensive lineman Gabe Carimi in their game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Chicago will have wide receiver Roy Williams, who is expected to start. Williams missed Week 2's loss to the New Orleans Saints because of a groin injury.
Barber, officially listed as questionable, has been slowed by a calf injury. Though he won't play Sunday vs. Green Bay, the Bears are very hopeful he will play in Week 4. The team believes Carimi, a rookie starting offensive lineman and first-round pick, can return to action next week. He suffered subluxation of the right kneecap against the Saints.