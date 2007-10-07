Bears hope Lambeau rally sparks a turnaround

Trailing 17-7 -- and it should have been much more lopsided -- they tightened up their defense by going exclusively to a two-deep zone, and suddenly Favre couldn't find the room to complete the slant passes he threw with impunity against a mix of man coverage in the first half. They attacked the line of scrimmage and shut down a Green Bay running game, which had been surprisingly effective earlier in the game. And on offense, Griese got into a rhythm, effectively using tight ends Desmond Clark and Greg Olsen.